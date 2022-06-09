Fire breaks out near Shah Masjid in southeast Delhi, over 20 people rescued

New Delhi: A fire broke out near Shah Masjid, Batla House in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area on Thursday (June 9). Over 20 people were rescued from the blaze and no casualty was reported, as per PTI. Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said a call about the fire in a five-storey house near Shah Masjid was received at 8.48 am. At least seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he added.

"The fire was in a five-storey building. It was triggered from meter boards and reached up to the third floor of the house. More than 20 people were rescued and the blaze was brought under control," PTI quoted him as saying.

The fire officials said the flames were under control.

(With agency inputs)