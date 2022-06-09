हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi fire

Fire breaks out near Shah Masjid in southeast Delhi, over 20 people rescued

Delhi Fire Service Director said a call about the fire in a five-storey house near Shah Masjid in Delhi's Jamia Nagar area was received at 8.48 am and at least seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. 

Fire breaks out near Shah Masjid in southeast Delhi, over 20 people rescued
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: A fire broke out near Shah Masjid, Batla House in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area on Thursday (June 9). Over 20 people were rescued from the blaze and no casualty was reported, as per PTI. Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said a call about the fire in a five-storey house near Shah Masjid was received at 8.48 am. At least seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he added. 

"The fire was in a five-storey building. It was triggered from meter boards and reached up to the third floor of the house. More than 20 people were rescued and the blaze was brought under control," PTI quoted him as saying. 

The fire officials said the flames were under control. 

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi fireBatla HouseJamia NagarShah Masjid fire
Next
Story

Prophet remarks row: ‘BJP will be responsible if anything happens’, says Sanjay Raut on Al-Qaeda threat letter

Must Watch

PT1M17S

What did the judge say on the Qutub Minar case?