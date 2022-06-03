Bhalasava landfills fire: A fire broke out in New Delhi's Bhalasava landfill site on Friday (June 3). At least 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, ANI reported.
"A fire call was received for the Bhalasava landfill site. 12 fire tenders rushed to the site: Atul Garg, Director, Delhi fire service," ANI tweeted
(More details awaited)
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.