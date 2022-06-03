हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi fire

BREAKING: Fire breaks out in Delhi's Bhalasava landfill, 12 tenders on spot

Bhalasava landfills fire: A fire broke out in New Delhi's Bhalasava landfill site on Friday (June 3). At least 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, ANI reported.

"A fire call was received for the Bhalasava landfill site. 12 fire tenders rushed to the site: Atul Garg, Director, Delhi fire service," ANI tweeted

(More details awaited)

