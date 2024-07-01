New Delhi: As the new criminal laws came into effect on Monday, the first FIR under Section Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, was registered at Kamla Market Police Station in Delhi.

A case has been registered against a street vendor under Section 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstructing the foot overbridge at New Delhi Railway Station and making sales. The accused, identified as Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Barh, Bihar, was selling tobacco and water on a cart near the main road, causing hindrance to commuters.

According to the FIR cited by news agency ANI, police patrolling the area asked Kumar to remove his cart, but he ignored the officials. This incident led to the registration of the first FIR under the new criminal laws at Kamla Market Police Station in Delhi.

Delhi: First FIR u/s of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 registered at Kamla Market PS in Delhi. Case registered against a street vendor u/s 285 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstruction under foot over bridge of New Delhi Railway Station and making sales. — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will replace the old British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita comprises 358 sections, which is fewer than the 511 sections in the IPC. It includes 20 new crimes and increases the imprisonment sentences for 33 offenses. Fines have been raised for 83 crimes, and mandatory minimum punishments have been introduced for 23 offenses. Community service penalties have been established for six crimes, and the Act has repealed or removed 19 sections.