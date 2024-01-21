First Look Of Ram Temple From Space Shared By ISRO; Check Photos

The stage is set for the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. While the construction work that started three years ago has started to take final shape with the ground floor and grabha griha all set for inauguration tomorrow, the Indian Space Research Organisation has unveiled some photos of the temple showing its appearance from space. The pictures were taken by ISRO's National Remote Sensing Centre using indigenous satellites.

The images were taken on December 16 and due to dense fog, the latest images are not available. In the pictures, one can clearly see Ram Temple, Dashrath Mahal, Saryu River, Ayodhya Railway Station and the densely populated area.

As the excitement and public anticipation surrounding the grand opening of the Ram Temple on Monday reached its peak, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust declared on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony would be highlighted by a captivating musical extravaganza titled 'Mangal Dhwani.' Scheduled for 10 am on January 22, the event will showcase prominent figures from the world of music.

The Trust emphasized that the program would be a "historic occasion for every Indian, uniting diverse traditions in celebration and reverence for Prabhu Shri Ram." Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform the rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha,' while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will oversee the primary rituals.