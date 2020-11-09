हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

Five earthquakes hit Palghar district within 16 hours; no casualty

All the earthquakes were recorded in villages falling under Talasari taluka of the district.

Palghar: Five earthquakes of low to mild intensity shook villages in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Monday, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said.

Chief of the Palghar District Disaster Control Cell Vivekanand Kadam said the first earthquake, with 3.4 magnitude, was recorded at 5:31 am, while the last tremor of the day, of 3.1 magnitude, was registered at 9:19 pm.

The second earthquake was recorded at 4:17 pm and its magnitude was 3.4, he said.

The National Centre for Seismology recorded two more earthquakes of low intensity during the day. They were recorded at 2:40 pm (2.8 magnitude) and 1:43 pm (2.4 intensity), taking the number of earthquakes in the day to five.

All these earthquakes were recorded in villages falling under Talasari taluka of the district, said Vivekanand Kadam.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), said there was no casualty or damage to property as per preliminary reports.

The district, since November 2018, has experienced numerous earthquakes of varying intensity. The November 2018 tremors were concentrated in Dundalwadi village of Dahanu taluka.

About a month ago, the district had experienced a couple of earthquakes. 

