Five suspected coronavirus patients escape Nagpur hospital

Nagpur: Five suspected coronavirus patients have escaped from the isolation wards of Mayo Hospital here on Friday night.

One of them had tested negative for COVID-19 while the results of rest are awaited.

"One of them had tested negative, reports of other 4 were awaited. We have traced them and they will be brought back to the hospital by the administration," said S Suryavanshi, Sub-Inspector, Nagpur Tehsil police station.

"The five suspects left the hospital and to inspect the matter, I visited the hospital. I learned that the suspects left the ward for snacks but didn`t return," he said. "Since it is a sensitive issue, we are coordinating with the staff of Mayo hospital," he added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that all theatres, gyms, swimming pools etc in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad will be closed till March 30 to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

The central government has also taken several steps to contain the virus, including suspension of all visas to India till April 15.India has reported two deaths and 82 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus outbreak a `pandemic` and has expressed deep concern.