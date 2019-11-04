Five-year-old girl falls into a borewell in Haryana, rescue operation underway

Karnal: Five-year-old girl Shivani fell into a 50 feet deep borewell in Karnal district of Haryana, on Sunday. Shivani was found missing from Sunday afternoon, people got to know about the tragic incident at 9 pm.

Knowing of the incident the police team and nearby villagers gathered in large number in the incident area. NDRF team was reported of the incident which immediately started its rescue operation.

The rescue team is trying to provide oxygen to Shivani. In a CCTV footage, Shivani's foot can be identified. The NDRF team tried to pull out the child by noosed rope but failed in its attempt.

The NDRF team now is figuring out other measures to pull out Shivani as the rescue operation remains underway. However, there is not much information on Sgivani's present condition.

This is the second borewell incident reported in the past two weeks. Earlier a 2-year-old kid Sujit Wilson, feel into an 88-feet borewell in Nadukattupatti village of Tamil Nadu. Sadly, after long hours of rescue operation, Sujit Wilson was not saved and he lost his life in the tragic incident.