Flipkart TV Days Sale: Get up to 65% discount on Smart TVs - check details here

New Delhi: The Flipkart TV Days Sale has entered its last day on Saturday (January 9, 2021) and it's your last chance to get up to 65 per cent discount on smart televisions.

The e-commerce website is offering discounts on different sizes of TVs.

Here are some of the options:

Samsung's 32 inch smart TV:

If you want to buy a Samsung's 32 inch smart TV, then you will be able to buy it for only Rs 15,999. The original price of this TV is Rs 20,900. You can also buy it with an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,000. This smart TV also supports apps like Disney + Hotstar, Hotstar, Netflix and YouTube.

iFFALCON TCL 55 inch smart TV:

There is a discount of 59 per cent on the iFFALCON TCL 55 inch TV. The usual price of this TV on Flipkart is Rs 1,26,990, but after the discount, it has been brought down to Rs 51,999. An additional cashback of 5 per cent is also being given on the Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. Also, Rs 1,000 off is being given on prepaid transactions.

Motorola 4K 75 inch smart TV:

The Motorola 4K 75 inch smart TV, which is usually sold for Rs 2,61,900, is being given at a discounted price of Rs 1,19,999. It can also be purchased in an exchange offer. It has Android OS support and comes with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Nokia's 55-inch Ultra HD smart TV:

Nokia's 55-inch Ultra HD smart TV is available at Rs 42,999. The non-discounted price of this TV is Rs 59,999. Apart from this, up to 5 per cent cashback is also being given on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards. The exchange offer is also available on this product. Also, Rs 1,000 off is being given on prepaid transactions. Nokia's 55-inch Ultra HD smart TV has inbuilt Chromecast and Google Assistant support.

Philips 58 inch smart TV:

The Philips 58 inch smart TV is currently available at Rs 44,999. On non-discounted days, it is listed at a price of Rs 1,19,990. The exchange offer up to Rs 11,00 is also available on this product along with 5 per cent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards. You also avail additional Rs 1,000 off on prepaid transactions.