O P Chautala

Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala to appear for Class X English exam today

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo sit for his Class X compartment examination in English of the Haryana Board of School Education at Sirsa on Wednesday. 

Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala to appear for Class X English exam today

New Delhi: Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo sit for his Class X compartment examination in English of the Haryana Board of School Education at Sirsa on Wednesday. 

Chautala, 86, was convicted in the JBT recruitment scam by the CBI court and was sentenced to jail for 10 years has utilised his jail time to complete his matriculation. He had missed his English exam for which he will now take a compartment exam.

Since Chautala has a fracture, he will take the help of another person to write his paper for him.

"Former CM had a fracture in his hand, so he requested for a writer, and he was allowed as per provisions of the education board," BSEH secretary Hitender Kumar was quoetd as saying by The Times of India.

After his matriculation, Chautala appeared for the senior secondary examination of the Bhiwani education board open examination system for Class XII. The result was announced on August 5, but the board had withheld his result as he had not appeared in the mandatory language (English) examination.

