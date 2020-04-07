Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence, to remain in detention under PSA

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was on Tuesday (April 7) shifted from a make-shift jail to her residence.

It is to be noted that People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba, 60, is currently detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA). She was initially put under preventive custody on August 5, 2019 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre abrogated Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Mehbooba was booked under the PSA on February 6, 2010.

The order passed by Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday stated that she was being shifted from a subsidiary jail at Maulana Azad Road to "Fairview Gupkar Road" which is her official residence.

The order added that Mehbooba's official residence was accorded the status of subsidary jail before shifting her.

On March 24, the Jammu and Kashmir authorities had revoked PSA slapped against National Conference leader and former CM Omar Abdullah and released him from house arrest.

Booked under the stringent PSA, Omar Abdullah was kept under detention ever since the Centre abrogated Article 370. Omar was under detention for the past seven months at Srinagar's Hari Nivas, where he recently celebrated his 50th birthday. Going by a couple of photographs that surfaced on social media last year, Omar had grown a long salt and pepper beard and was almost unrecognisable, triggering mostly anger and anguish from netizens.