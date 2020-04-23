Former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka gets seven-year jail term for money laundering

In a major blow to former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka, a court on Thursday (April 23) sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment with Rs 2 crores fine in connection with a money laundering case.

The sentence to Ekka was announced by Special Judge Anil Kr Mishra through video conferencing. The judge also ordered that default in fine will result in another 1 year of rigorous imprisonment.

"All the properties stand confiscated in ED’s favour. Two miscellaneous applications claiming rights over some properties stand disposed in terms of section 41 of PMLA," read the order.

It may be recalled that Anosh Ekka was convicted and awarded life term in a murder case in 2018