murder

Former Union minister PR Kumaramangalam’s wife murdered at Delhi residence

Kitty Kumaramangalam, wife of late former Union minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, was murdered on Tuesday night. 

Former Union minister PR Kumaramangalam’s wife murdered at Delhi residence
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Kitty Kumaramangalam, wife of late former Union minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, was found murdered at her residence in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar on Wednesday (July 7), PTI reported. In the initial probe, the police said they suspect attempted robbery behind the motive of the killing. 

The police have apprehended Raju, a 24-year-old laundryman of the area, in connection with the murder. Meanwhile, search is on for two other accused, DCP South-West was quoted as saying by ANI. 

The washerman had entered Kitty’s house around 9 pm on Tuesday night, and when the domestic worker opened the door, he overpowered her, dragged her to a room and restrained her, the police said. 

In the meantime, two other people entered the house and smothered  67-year-old Kitty Kumaramangalam with a pillow. 

The maid later untied herself and raised an alarm, the police said. Further, they found opened briefcases at the scene of the crime which suggests an attempted robbery. 

P Rangarajan Kumarmanglam had served as a Union minister in the cabinet of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee between 1998-2001.

(With agency inputs)

