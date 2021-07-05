हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal

BJP worker brutally murdered by alleged Trinamool Congress goons in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas

According to reports, she was being tortured by Trinamool Congress goons since the assembly elections took place in the state. A few days ago, her shop in Gosaba was reportedly shut down forcefully by Trinamool Congress because of her link with the BJP. 

New Delhi: A BJP worker, identified as Jyotirmay Mandal, was on Monday (July 5) attacked and brutally murdered in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The deceased was a resident of Bada Molakhali Radhanagar of Gosaba in South 24 Parganas and was a BJP worker at Durga Mandap area of ​​Sandeshkhali police station. 

According to reports, she was being tortured by Trinamool Congress goons since the assembly elections took place in the state. A few days ago, her shop in Gosaba was reportedly shut down forcefully by Trinamool Congress because of her link with the BJP. On Sunday, when she went to open her shop, she was stopped by the Trinamool Congress following which she registered a complaint against the accused in the police station. 

Later in the evening, a few people approached and took her with them, following which she goes missing. A day later, her blood-soaked body is found lying near Surga Mandap in Sandeshkhali. The police, after receiving information, arrived at the spot and took the body into their possession. An investigation has been launched into the killing. 

