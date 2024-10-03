Foundation AI Honored As Vice President Receives Bharat Gaurav Ratna Shri Award

In a proud moment for Foundation AI and the nation, Megha Singh Nandiwal, Vice President of Strategic Operations at Foundation AI, has been awarded the prestigious Bharat Gaurav Ratna Shri Award. This esteemed honor, typically reserved for Union Ministers, Governors, and other prominent figures, recognizes individuals making significant contributions to society. Megha’s achievement stands out as she becomes the first recipient outside these conventional categories, underscoring her impact and the values she upholds at Foundation AI.

This recognition reflects Foundation AI’s commitment to fostering leadership, innovation, and social impact through its people. Under the leadership of Vivek Rao, CEO of Foundation AI, the company has cultivated a culture of inclusivity and excellence, empowering its team to achieve remarkable milestones. Megha’s appointment as National Vice President of the World Human Rights Protection Commission further aligns with the company's core values of fairness, advocacy, and social responsibility.

A Tribute to Leadership

In accepting the award, Megha dedicated the honor to Vivek Rao, recognizing his visionary leadership. "This award is as much Vivek’s as it is mine," Megha said. "His focus on transparency, collaboration, and continuous improvement has shaped Foundation AI’s success and inspired me every day to reach new heights. His belief in setting high standards and fostering a winning team culture has been the key to our growth."

Committed to Excellence and Social Impact

Megha’s achievement reinforces Foundation AI’s broader mission of driving social impact while advancing technology. At its core, the company remains dedicated to creating a positive, inclusive environment where people thrive. This award not only celebrates individual excellence but also highlights Foundation AI’s ongoing commitment to making a lasting difference through both innovation and social responsibility.

As Foundation AI continues to push the boundaries of technology, this recognition serves as a reminder of the company's leadership in creating a better, more inclusive future for all.

