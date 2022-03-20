Fourth wave of Covid-19: 'Must continue taking precautions', says Maha health minister as Omicron BA.2 sub-variant spreads globally

New Delhi: As the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19 and its cousin, the BA.2 sub-variant, continue to spread globally, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday (March 19, 2022) said that 'we can not let our guard down as yet'.

When asked if a "fourth wave of coronavirus was imminent", he said, "We must continue taking precautions, that is all we can do."

"Looking at the new surge in coronavirus cases in South Korea, China and Europe, we can not let our guard down as yet," Tope said.

South Korea, whose population is only half that of Maharashtra, is reporting more than one lakh infections a day and there were reports of hospital bed shortages in that country, he said, adding that "we must become wise from others' experience."

The Union health ministry had sent a letter to the states a day before about the need to remain alert, he added.

He also commented on whether masks should still be mandatory considering that new daily cases in Maharashtra are fast dwindling and said, "The Union government's letter clearly says that we can not be careless, looking at rising cases in China, South Korea, Europe. We must continue to be alert."

Maharashtra reports less than 100 new Covid-19 cases for first time since April 2020

Maharashtra, meanwhile, on Saturday reported less than 100 new Covid-19 infections for the first time since April 2020, the beginning of the pandemic. The state recorded 97 new cases and one death, taking the case tally to 78,72,300 and the death toll to 1,43,766.

So far, 77,23,005 people have recovered from the infection in Maharashtra, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,525. The state's recovery rate is 98.10 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

