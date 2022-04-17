New Delhi: There has been a sudden but slight uptick in daily Covid-19 cases in India, especially the Delhi-NCR region, amid a record surge in various Asian countries including neighbouring China. This left Indians wondering if the fourth wave of Covid is around the corner.

Notably, the daily positivity rate in Delhi has risen by over 4 per cent in the last seven days. On Saturday, the national capital reported 461 fresh Covid infections against 366 cases reported on the previous day, officials said.

The positivity rate in Delhi has risen to 5.33 per cent.

Delhi’s positivity rate rose by over 2.5 % in the last 24 hours

Significantly, the health data showed that Delhi’s positivity rate increased by 2.5 per cent in the last 24 hours.

It must be noted that the rise is being reported despite less number of tests, the positivity rate jumped high and went beyond 5 per cent on Saturday.

In just a matter of seven days, the Covid positivity rate in the national capital rose from 1.29 per cent with 141 cases to 5.33 per cent with 462 new infections.

The positivity rate on April 10 was 1.29 per cent with 141 cases, and this rose to 3.95 per cent on Friday with 366 cases. Now, it stands at 5.33 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, two Covid related deaths have also been reported, taking the overall death toll to 26,160.

With 269 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,40,611. The number of Covid patients being treated in home isolation has also risen to 772. The number of active Covid cases in the city stands at 1262.

Currently, there are 652 Covid containment zones in the city.

Delhi had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Live TV