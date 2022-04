Fourth wave scare: 33 of 107 who tested Covid positive in Noida are children

Noida: Of 107 people who tested Covid-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, 33 are children, officials informed. As many as 32 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours. With no fatality reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the city due to the disease stands at 490. The total active cases reported are 411.

"Of the 107 new cases, 33 are children who have tested positive for Covid-19," Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma said.

Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj had on Sunday urged the public to not panic but take precautions against the virus. He had also appealed to the people to contact helpline number 1800492211 for any Covid-19-related assistance.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 99,154 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for Covid-19, according to official data.

Meanwhile, India recorded 1,247 infections in the past 24 hours, against 2,183 reported the previous day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday (April 19). In the same period, one Covid fatality was recorded, taking the death toll to 521,966. Meanwhile, the active caseload has risen to 11,860 which is 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A total of 928 patients have recovered in the same time span and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,25,11,701. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent. Also in the same period, a total of 4,01,909 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 83.25 crore cumulative tests. The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.34 per cent. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate has reported a considerable decline at 0.31 per cent.

On the vaccination front, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.72 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. This has been achieved through 2,27,79,246 sessions. Over 2.47 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket. More than 20.52 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs.

(With Agency iputs)

Live TV