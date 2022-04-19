हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fourth wave scare: India logs 1,247 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death in last 24 hours

The country recorded 928 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,25,11,701. 

(Credits: PTI)

​​New Delhi: India recorded 1,247 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,21,966, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday (April 19, 2022). The active cases stand at 11,860.

An increase of 318 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 928 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,25,11,701. 

The active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said. 

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​186.72 crore. As many as 4,01,909 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 504.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.19 million and vaccinations to over 11.18 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 80,686,315 and 988,898 respectively, according to the CSSE. India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,044,280.

