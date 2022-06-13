New Delhi: As the threat of the fourth wave of Covid-19 looms large, Delhi on Monday (June 13, 2022) recorded over 600 Covid-19 cases, which took the capital's positivity rate to its highest since May 4. According to data shared by the city health department, Delhi reported 614 new Covid-19 cases, while the positivity rate increased to 7.06 per cent. This is the highest positivity rate since May 4 when 7.6 per cent of the people tested turned out positive for coronavirus.

With this, Delhi's tally of Covid-19 infections has now increased to 19,13,412 and the active caseload surged to 2,561 from 2,442 on Sunday. The death toll, however, remained unchanged at 26,221.

Earlier on Sunday, the city had reported 735 new cases and three deaths, while the positivity rate had risen to 4.35 per cent. On Saturday, the national capital had reported 795 infections with a positivity rate of 4.11 per cent.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of Covid-19. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

As Covid-19 cases rise, Delhi LG tells officials to ensure genome sequencing of samples

Amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in the city, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday directed officials to ensure genome sequencing of Covid-19 samples in the capital to "proactively" detect the prevalence of any new coronavirus variant. At the meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in Delhi, also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, dengue and other vector-borne diseases being reported in the city despite the season not being conducive for its spread were also discussed.

Terming the occurrence of dengue in summer as worrisome, Saxena asked officials to consult experts and epidemiologists to ascertain if a new virus strain had evolved.

Underlining the need for enhanced testing coupled with a focus on the strategy of testing, tracking, treating and vaccinating to successfully fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the L-G directed officials to ensure genome sequencing of the cases being reported to detect if there any new variant has emerged.

