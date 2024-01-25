French President Emmanuel Macron To Begin India Visit With Jaipur Tour With PM Modi

New Delhi: In a momentous stride in India-France relations, French President Emmanuel Macron is poised to embark on a significant tour of India, commencing with a visit to Jaipur on Thursday (January 25). The tour is set to kick off with a captivating exploration of the historic Amber Fort, setting the stage for a series of crucial diplomatic engagements.

A Royal Welcome: Macron And PM Modi To Explore Jaipur's Splendor

President Macron's visit, as the distinguished Chief Guest for India's 75th Republic Day, holds immense significance. Upon arrival in Jaipur, he is scheduled to delve into the cultural tapestry by touring Amber Fort and engaging with local artisans. The rendezvous with Prime Minister Narendra Modi promises to be a spectacle as the leaders navigate the Pink City, including iconic landmarks like Jantar Mantar.

Unprecedented Republic Day Participation

The French armed forces will join hands with their Indian counterparts in a grand display during the Republic Day parade and flypast. Macron's presence as the Chief Guest on January 26 marks France's sixth participation, a testament to the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Bilateral Talks And Celebrations

Post the immersive city tour, Macron and PM Modi are slated to engage in in-depth bilateral talks, paving the way for strengthened ties between the two nations. The French President will also partake in the Republic Day parade, followed by official receptions at Rashtrapati Bhavan and a State Banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

Roadmap To 2047: Charting The Future of Franco-Indian Relations

Macron's visit serves as a pivotal moment to solidify the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, initiated during the leaders' meeting in Paris on Bastille Day. The roadmap outlines ambitious goals for the France-India strategic partnership, spanning security and sovereignty, environmental challenges, and people-centric initiatives.

1. Security And Sovereignty: Fortifying Strategic Autonomy

Under the first pillar, the leaders will delve into the partnership for security and sovereignty, emphasizing trust-based cooperation in defense, space, and joint strategies for international peace, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

2. Partnerships For the Planet: Addressing Global Challenges

The second pillar focuses on partnerships for the planet, aiming to tackle contemporary challenges like climate change, biodiversity loss, and poverty eradication. Joint initiatives, such as the International Solar Alliance, underscore the commitment to shared global responsibilities.

3. Partnership For the People: Nurturing Opportunities

In the third pillar, Macron's visit underscores France's commitment to creating opportunities for Indian students, artists, investors, and tourists. Initiatives supporting student mobility and business ties, aligned with France's "Make It Iconic" campaign, are set to foster deeper people-to-people connections.

A Vision Beyond Borders

Macron's state visit signifies a renewed commitment to a long-standing friendship, setting the stage for a future defined by collaboration, shared responsibilities, and mutual growth. The visit holds the promise of transforming the cultural, diplomatic, and economic landscape between India and France.