Full force of water in Yamuna by Wednesday: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held an emergency meeting to review the situation arising due to rising water levels in the Yamuna. Assuring that all concerned authorities and departments are alert and ready to deal with any flood-like situation, he said that water with full force will reach Delhi by Wednesday.

Haryana has released water from Hatni Kund Barrage which has led to the swelling of the Yamuna in Delhi. People in low-lying areas are being evacuated and emergency services have been kept ready. "Water level (of Yamuna river) is expected to cross the danger mark by Monday evening. Water can reach here during the next two days with full force," said Kejriwal. "All our officers and ministers are monitoring the situation 24x7."

The water released from the barrage - the main source of drinking water for the capital - usually takes around 72 hours to reach Delhi. Over 8 lakh cusecs of water had been released by Monday noon.

Vehicular movement across Loha Pul in Delhi was stopped on Monday when the water level reached 205 metres at noon. The warning level is 204.50 metres.

Civil Defence volunteers have been deployed at key locations.

Delhi had witnessed the worst ever floods in 1978 when the river`s level touched a record 207.49 meters.