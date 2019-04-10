Game of 'broken' thrones: Gujarat Congress president's sofa collapses on stage

Surat: Paresh Dhanani escaped serious injury recently when the sofa on which the Gujarat Congress president was seated on collapsed.

The incident happened when Dhanani and other state party leaders reached here for an event organised by the Ahir community. Flanked by Amrishbhai Der and Kanubhai Kalsariya, Dhanani was acknowleding the crowd when the sofa the three were seated on collapsed.

The three leaders fell into the sofa's crevice as others on stage rushed to help them out. Fortunately for Dhanani and his colleagues, no one was injured in the incident.

Freak accidents like these often evoke humour with those caught in the middle of it looking at the lighter side of it all. However, such apparantly harmless incidents have caused injuries in the past - especially to the backbone and tailbone areas.