Mumbai: Festival season is here as the country celebrates the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi starting today (August 31, 2022). Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganpati Utsav, which starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, is celebrated with much fanfare in Maharashtra and other parts of western and southern India with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesha. The festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

When it comes to Ganesh Chaturthi, Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai, needs special mention. This year, in collaboration with Jio Mart and Paytm, they will try to deliver the prasad to the doorsteps of the devotees online should you wish for it. Prasad on JioMart is in the form of two laddus and will only take orders for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and the Thane region.

Through Paytm, prasad will be available in the form of 250 gms dry fruits and will be available to devotees all over India and outside India too, the official website of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaug, Mumbai showed. The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja has been quite famous since ancient times as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place which was founded in 1934. For online darshan, devotees can visit Lalbaugcha Raja's official Youtube channel.

On Monday evening, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajink Ganesh Mohatsav Mandal unveiled the first look of Lord Ganesha's iconic 14-feet idol for public viewing. With 2022 bringing back the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities following 2-year-long Covid-induced hiatus, excitement among people has been much high this time as people are already out of their homes to offer prayers at various temples, including Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Besides, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during this festival.