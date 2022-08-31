Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival kicks off today (August 31, 2022) and will culminate with Ganesh idol visarjan (immersion) on September 9. After 2 years of muted celebrations thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with great pomp and show across the country. There are several legends surrounding Lord Ganesha's birth and life. In one such legend, it's said that Ganesh Chaturthi is the time when one should avoid looking at the moon. Grandparents or elderly relatives often tell us that looking at the moon during this period is a bad omen. So why is it so? Let's find out.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: What is Mithya Dosha?

It seems people refrain from looking at the moon on Ganesha Chaturthi to avoid Mithya Dosha. Mithya Dosha is a curse that could falsely implicate a person of stealing something.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The legend behind not looking at the moon

As per the legends, when Lord Ganesha was returning home along with his Vahana (a mooshak or a mouse) on a moonlit night on Chaturthi in the Bhadrapada month, the Moon God poked fun at the Lord's round belly, his elephant head and his vahana. Chandra, the Moon God, is known to be proud of his good looks. An angry Lord Ganesha, cursed him saying that his light would never fall on earth. No one will worship the moon, Ganesha said, adding that if someone looked at the moon, they would face allegations and charges even if innocent which will in turn tarnish their reputation.

Fearing for his existence, a shattered Moon God apologised, and he lost his proud and rude manner. He and other Gods prayed to Ganesha for forgiveness, but since Ganesha had already cursed him, he wouldn't repeal it entirely. He said that people can look at the moon at any time, except on 'Bhadrapada Chaturthi'. If one sees the moon on this day, they will face false allegations.

According to a Legend, Shri Krishna too suffered from the effects of Mithya Dosha after he saw the moon on Chaturthi. He was accused of stealing the precious gem Syamantaka. Sage Narada, who knew about Lord Ganesha's curse asked Shri Krishna to observe a fast to overcome the ill omen.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: What if you accidentally look at the Moon?

Chant this Mantra to get rid of the Mithya Dosha:

सिंहः प्रसेनमवधीत्सिंहो जाम्बवता हतः।

सुकुमारक मारोदीस्तव ह्येष स्यमन्तकः॥

Simhah Prasenamavadhitsimho Jambavata Hatah।

Sukumaraka Marodistava Hyesha Syamantakah॥



