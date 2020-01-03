Gautam Gambhir inaugurates air purifier prototype ahead of Delhi assembly elections

New Delhi: The prototype of a first one-of-its-kind air purifier was inaugurated on Friday in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar by East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir. At the event, Gambhir said that fighting air pollution is his top priority and after an analysis of the performance a decision will be taken to install more air purifiers across the constituency.

"Fighting Delhi`s pollution is my topmost priority and we are working on several such initiatives," he said adding, "Every step in the direction of making Delhi pollution-free saves lives."

The initiative to install the tower was taken up by a foundation run by the BJP MP.

The purifier named 'French Made Pure' is being called 'one-of-its-kind' because it can clean up to 600,000 cubic meters of air per day. It is 20 feet high and will collect PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants within a radius of 750 meters. The smog tower will cost thirty thousand rupees every month, which will be raised by the Lajpat Nagar Central market's association.

Severe air pollution in Delhi has been a recurring problem and in 2019 the AQI was recorded at an alarming level of 999 which forced the government to put a pause on all construction work in the national capital region. Even schools and colleges were shut as a safety measure.