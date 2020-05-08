Ghaziabad society withdraws notice banning entry of doctors from Delhi on coronavirus COVID-19 duty

New Delhi: A day after issuing the disputed notice that asked the residents who are doctors working in Delhi hospitals to make temporary living arrangements, the Ghaziabad society has withdrwan the circiular.

Issuing another notice, the Apartment Owners Association of Neelpadam Kunj claimed that the earlier notice was issued by 'mistake' and that it withdrawn on the same day, i.e on May 7.

This circular was based on a press note issued by Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer which advised doctors working in Delhi hospitals to not return as they may spread coronavirus.

The doctors residing at Neelpadam Kunj society expressed their disappointment by this move undertaken by the resident association.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS Resident Doctors Association has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter. The letter states the problems faced by the healthcare workers to acquire border passes while travelling from UP and Haryana towards Delhi. It aslo mentions the discrimination they are facing at their places of accomodation.

Some societies and apartments have banned the entry of doctors and nurses on COVID-19 duty in hospitals as they fear contractiong the COIVD-19 infection.