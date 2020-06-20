Ghulam Rasool Galwan's descendants in Leh vow to give befitting reply to China

New Delhi: The Galwan Valley, which has become a bone of contention between India and China, in the eastern part of Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has been named after an Indian citizen, Ghulam Rasool Galwan, who discovered the valley in the 19th century while working as a guide for European explorers.

Zee News is the first news channel to reach the family members of Ghulam Rasool Galwan who presently reside in Leh. They told Zee News correspondent the story of their ancestor Ghulam Rasool, who was born in Ladakh itself. Their forefather was stated to be an adventurer and explorer and had commenced trekking at an early age. He used to assist European explorers in the last quarter of the 19th century.

Once the British lost their way, Ghulam Rasool Galwan managed to find a new way, and the newfound valley was thus named after him as Galwan Valley.

Ghulam Rasool's descendants in Leh and the family head, Naeem Galwan, told Zee News that this house belongs to his forefather. He also talked about his ancestral accommodation. Showing a book on Ghulam Rasool Galwan, the family expressed their anger against China and said that the entire Galwan Valley belongs to India and will remain with India.

Amin Rasool Galwan, the grandson of Ghulam Rasool Galwan, said that the old Galwan house is now converted into Leh Central Asia's museum. He also related the story of his forefather's adventure story and how he rescued Brtish in the valley.

Another descendant of Ghulam Rasool Galwan, Kausar said, "We would like to tell China that this is our land." She also rebutted China's claim on Dras and said, "it was part of India and will remain the part of India." She said the residents of Ladakh are part of the Galwan family and vowed to protect India and expose China's evil designs.

The Zee Media team wanted to reach Durbuk, the last Indian village in the Galwan Valley, but could not reach there due the current situation. It, however, met former Sarpanch of Durbuk village at Choklamsar, which is about 15 kilometers from Leh.

Former Sarpanch Namgyal Durbuk said that the whole of Ladakh is ready to teach China a lesson. He also denied the reports that residents of Drubuk village have been shifted.

Namgyal Durbuk said that the roads have been constructed but they need to be further strengthened, adding "We are also like soldiers. The government should use us as mountain warriors."

The government, however, has deployed Tejas and Chinook helicopters to keep an eye on the Chinese army's movement towards the Galwan Valley.

(Reported by: Sachin Arora, Vishal Pandey)