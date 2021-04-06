हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Global COVID-19 caseload tops 131.6 million, India third worst-hit country

The overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 131.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.85 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Global COVID-19 caseload tops 131.6 million, India third worst-hit country
File Photo (Credits: Reuters)

Washington: The overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 131.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.85 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday (April 6) morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 131,696,594 and 2,859,357, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 30,777,338 and 555,403, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in second place with 13,013,601 cases and 332,752 fatalities, while India takes the third position with 12,589,067 cases and 165,101 fatalities. 

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are France (4,893,971), Russia (4,538,101), the UK (4,376,629), Italy (3,678,944), Turkey (3,529,601), Spain (3,311,325), Germany (2,903,036), Colombia (2,456,409), Poland (2,448,463), Argentina (2,407,159) and Mexico (2,250,458), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 204,147 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (165,101), the UK (127,106), Italy (111,326), Russia (99,049), France (97,005), Germany (77,070), Spain (75,783), Colombia (64,293), Iran (63,332), Argentina (56,471), Poland (55,005), Peru (53,138) and South Africa (52,995).

