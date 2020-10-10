Goa first state to complete PM Modi's dream of Har Ghar Nal Jal Yojna with 100% tap water connections in rural areas

New Delhi: Goa has become the first state in the country to provide 100 per cent tap water connections in rural areas covering 2.30 lakh households, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Friday. The government's Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide piped water to all rural households by 2024.

"Goa has earned itself the unique distinction of becoming first 'Har Ghar Jal' state in the country as it successfully provides 100 per cent functional household tap connections (FHTCs) in the rural areas covering 2.30 lakh rural households," the Jal Shakti Ministry said.

Harnessing the immense benefits of efficiently utilising the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) which aims to improve the quality of life and bring ease-of-living to rural communities, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that all rural homes in the state now have a tap water supply, it added.

In June, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat wrote to Sawant expressing happiness on the state's annual action plan to provide 100 per cent tap water connections in rural areas by 2021.

Two districts -- North Goa with 1.65 lakh rural households and South Goa with 98,000 rural households in 191 gram panchayats -- are "fully saturated" with assured piped water supply through tap connections.

To strengthen water testing facilities, the state is in process of getting 14 water quality testing laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

Jal Jeevan Mission mandates training five persons in every village, especially women, in using field test kits so that water can be tested there.

"Having achieved the universal access, the state now plans for sensor-based service delivery monitoring system so as to monitor the functionality of water supply i.E. Potable water in adequate quantity and of prescribed quality being provided to every rural household on regular and long-term basis," the statement added.