schools reopen

Goa government allows schools to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from October 18

“Schools may, if required, initially follow a hybrid mode of teaching, that is, online as well as offline classes,” the circular stated.

Goa government allows schools to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from October 18
Representational Image (Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: The Director of Education Bhushan Savaikar in a circular on Thursday (October 14, 2021) revealed that the state government has permitted the schools in Goa to reopen for physical classes for Classes 9 to 12 from October 18 with COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating procedures in place.

An official on Friday said that in the circular the state Director of Education said that the Goa government decided to reopen schools for physical classes after consultation with an expert committee.

The circular further stated that the department has asked managements and heads of educational institutions to take a decision, by considering the available infrastructure and local conditions, it was stated.

“Schools may, if required, initially follow a hybrid mode of teaching, that is, online as well as offline classes,” the circular stated.

The physical classes will be resumed with COVID-19 guidelines and SOP in places like mandatory wearing of face masks, regular temperature checks and sanitisation at the entry gates of institutions, and even the staff should be checked before entry. 

According to the circular, school functions and assemblies should not be conducted, till further orders from the state government.

Meanwhile, Goa on Thursday recorded 68 cases of COVID-19 and two casualties that took the tally of infections to 1,77,356, including 3,335 deaths. The coastal state currently has 679 active cases.

Tags:
schools reopenGoa schoolsCOVID-19Coronaviruscovid-19 pandemicSchools reopening
