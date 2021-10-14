Tamil Nadu govt relaxes COVID curbs, kids schools to reopen on November 1

Chennai: The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government on Thursday (October 14) ordered further relaxations in the COVID-19 restrictions in view of the festive season and in order to facilitate the reopening of schools for children.

Based on a meeting with a committee of experts, the state government has announced that all places of worship that were closed for devotees on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays will now open throughout the week.

The government also decided to allow the reopening of playschools, nursery schools (LKG, UKG), and Anganwadis from November 1. The school authorities will have to ensure the caretakers, workers are fully vaccinated.

As per an earlier communication from the government, in-person classes for students of classes 1 to 8 would also commence from November 1.

According to the fresh orders, all stores, hotels, other services that were allowed to function till 10 pm will be allowed to function till 11 pm. Tuition centres, government and private job fairs etc. can also function from Thursday onwards.

On Sundays, beaches will be open to the public. 100 persons can take part in weddings and 50 persons in funerals.

However, the ban on political, social, cultural events will continue.

