UP polls

'Goddess Laxmi doesn't visit on cycle or elephant': Rajnath Singh in Gorakhpur

 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the public in Gorakhpur said, "Goddess Laxmi doesn't visit one's house on 'Cycle', or 'Elephant'. Nor does she show up waving her 'Hand'. She only comes on 'Lotus'. Isn't that true?"

Image credit: ANI

Underlining the BJP government's achievements Rajnath Singh said, "Yearly Rs 6000 for the poor, free ration, pucca houses to several people have been given."

Earlier addressing the Public in UP's Ballia district defence minister said, "We do politics not just for forming governments but we do politics for building society and the country that's why we are not reluctant in taking tough decisions."

"Whenever election comes, all political parties make huge promises to the people. If 'Netas' would have delivered on those promises in last 75 years then India might have become the world's most powerful country  10-20 years ago," added Rajnath Singh.

(With ANI inputs)

