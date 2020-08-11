हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Know all about Google's new People Cards feature for India

Google India on Tuesday (August 11) launched a new feature called  'People Cards' that allows users in India to create their virtual visiting cards. This new feature will make it easier for people to build their an online presence and discover others.

Taking to Twitter, Google said, ''Introducing the people card on Google Search. Showcase your business, passion or portfolio when people search for you on Google.'' Along with it Google also shared the link to create the 'People Cards'.

To enable the 'People Card', users need to log into your Google Account, search for their name or "add me to Search" on their mobile phones and tap the prompt that appears. 

To start building their People Card, users can choose to include the image from their respective Google account, add a description of themselves, links to their website or social profiles, and a phone number or email address.

As per PTI, speaking about the new feature Google Search Product Manager Lauren Clark said that the India-first feature, which has been in testing for a couple of years, will allow users to create a virtual visiting card on Google Search, and highlight their existing website or social profiles and information that they would like others to know.

Clark explained that only one person's card can be created per account and there will be spam and abuse protections. Content policies will apply to the cards and there will be a human review where needed. Further, he added that Users also have the option to add education, contact details and other information like home town and social media profiles.

 

 

 

 
