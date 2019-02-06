Government launches massive recruitment drive to fill over 76,500 vacancies in paramilitary forces

NEW DELHI: A massive recruitment drive has been launched by the Home Ministry with an aim to fill 76,578 vacancies, including 7,646 posts for women, in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The Home Ministry released a statement saying that out of these vacancies, 54,953 posts are for the constable cadre and these vacancies will be filled through a recruitment process conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Out of the 54,953 posts of constables, the maximum 21,566 vacancies are in CRPF, followed by the BSF (16,984 posts), the SSB (8,546 posts), the ITBP (4,126 posts) and the Assam Rifles (3,076 posts). The remaining vacancies are in the CISF and other CAPFs, PTI reported.

The Home Ministry statement also added that a computer-based written examination will be started by the SSC this month to complete the entire exercise.

There are 1,073 vacancies in various CAPFs at the level of Sub-Inspector. A total of 38 posts are reserved for women. The BSF has the maximum 508 vacancies of SI, followed by the CRPF (274), the SSB (206) and the ITBP (85).

The SSC will also make direct recruitment for these posts through a written examination between February-March.

A total of 466 vacancies are there at the level of the Assistant Commandant and direct recruitment will be made for these posts through the UPSC. The result for this examination has been declared on January 1.

The shortlisted candidates will appear for physical and medical examination from February 25 onwards. The physical and medical examination will be conducted by the Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB).