CBI

Government may announce name of new CBI director today despite Congress objection

The panel held its second meeting to finalise the name on Friday and during the meeting PM Modi put forth the names of officers who could be considered for appointment as the new CBI chief.

Government may announce name of new CBI director today despite Congress objection

NEW DELHI: The Centre is expected to announce the name of next CBI chief on Saturday despite the objections raised by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on the names of three probale contenders proposed by the government.

Kharge is a member of three-member selection panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The panel held its second meeting to finalise the name on Friday and it is learnt that during the meeting PM Modi put forth the names of officers who could be considered for appointment as the new chief of CBI.

PTI reported that Kharge had objected to some names proposed by the government. The three top contenders for the prestigious post are senior IPS officers of 1984 batch, Javeed Ahmed, Rajni Kant Misra and S S Deswal.

Ahmed is currently the chief of National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences. He is an officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre. Misra is head of the Border Security Force (BSF), while Deswal, who is from Haryana cadre, is the director general of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

"The meeting was inconclusive. No decision could be taken during the meeting," a senior government official told PTI.

It may be recalled that 1979-batch IPS officer Alok Verma was removed as CBI chief in January. 

The turmoil in the CBI started after Alok Verma and his deputy, Rakesh Asthana were sent on 'leave' by the government following an ugly public spat. 
M Nageswara Rao was appointed the interim CBI chief in January after Verma's ouster. NGO Common Cause has already filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging Rao's appointment as the interim CBI Director. It is interesting to note that three SC judges have recused themselves from hearing this case citing various reasons.

(with agency inputs)

