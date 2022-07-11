Bihar: A government middle school in the Naxal-affected Banke Bazar block of Bihar`s Gaya district has introduced a school uniform for all the teaching and non-teaching staff members besides the students. The Principal of the school said that he decided to pay for the first set of uniforms from his private funds."We had a meeting with all the teachers, guards & cooks of the school where we decided that not only students but also the teaching and other staff should come to school in uniform.

I decided to provide the first set of uniforms from my private funds so that there could be a feeling of equality among the students," Nageshwar Das, Principal said. Notably, there is a color code of dresses for staff at various positions. ALSO READ: NEET Admit Card 2022 likely to be out TODAY at neet.nta.nic.in, check timing and more here

Bihar | Teachers along with students come to school in uniform in a govt middle school under the Naxal-affected Banke Bazar block of Gaya district (10.07) pic.twitter.com/o82c1pWhUp — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

The teachers have been allotted the uniform of pink coloured shirt while the security guards with the blue-coloured shirt. It has become the first government school in the district to have implemented the uniform in the premises.