Government school in Bihar’s Gaya implements uniforms for teaching and non-teaching employees

The school's principal stated that he decided to pay for the first set of uniforms with his own money.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 08:39 PM IST
  • The Principal of the school said that he decided to pay for the first set of uniforms from his private funds
  • There is a color code of dresses for staff at various positions
  • It has become the first government school to implement school uniforms

Bihar: A government middle school in the Naxal-affected Banke Bazar block of Bihar`s Gaya district has introduced a school uniform for all the teaching and non-teaching staff members besides the students. The Principal of the school said that he decided to pay for the first set of uniforms from his private funds."We had a meeting with all the teachers, guards & cooks of the school where we decided that not only students but also the teaching and other staff should come to school in uniform. 

I decided to provide the first set of uniforms from my private funds so that there could be a feeling of equality among the students," Nageshwar Das, Principal said. Notably, there is a color code of dresses for staff at various positions. ALSO READ: NEET Admit Card 2022 likely to be out TODAY at neet.nta.nic.in, check timing and more here

The teachers have been allotted the uniform of pink coloured shirt while the security guards with the blue-coloured shirt. It has become the first government school in the district to have implemented the uniform in the premises. 

