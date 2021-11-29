Govt running from debate: Rahul Gandhi on farm laws repeal without discussion

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (November 29) attacked the government on the way the farm laws have been repealed and said that the PM Modi led NDA government wants to run away from the discussion, reported PTI.

“The manner in which farm laws have been repealed without debate shows that this government is afraid of discussion,” PTI quoted Gandhi as saying after the farm laws were repealed in the Parliament without discussion.

The leader also said that the passing of Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021, which aims to revoke the three contentious farm laws that stirred a nationwide protest by farm unions, is a victory of Indian farmers and the success of the country.

“This is the success of farmers, the success of country: Rahul Gandhi tells media after bill to repeal farm laws passed by Parliament,” said Gandhi while addressing the media after the Lok Sabha session.

Both the houses of Parliament. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal 2021 bill on Sunday on the first day of the Winter Session.

Opposition leaders protested against the nod to the bill without a discussion.

The bill was tabled by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar amid uproar by the opposition on lack of debate on the issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 announced the repeal of the three farm laws in his address to the nation and later said that his government is open to any further discussion on the MSP issue.

