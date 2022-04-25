हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GPSSB

GPSSB recruitment 2022: Apply for health worker job at gpssb.gujarat.gov.in; check eligibility and other details here

To apply for the post, interested parties should visit the official GPSSB website at gpssb.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSSB Recruitment 2022: It has been announced that the Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) is looking to hire new members. Applicants will be hired for the position of Female Health Worker (FHW). Candidates interested in applying for this position can do so through the official GPSSB website at gpssb.gujarat.gov.in. and the applicants will be able to apply online starting from April 26. The application deadline for these posts is May 10, 2022, and according to the official notice, 3137 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive.

GPSSB Recruitment 2022: Dates to Note

Starting Date for Online Registration: April 26, 2022
Closing Date for Online Applications: May 10, 2022

GPSSB Recruitment 2022: Total Vacancy

Female Health Worker: 3137 posts

Eligibility Criteria for GPSSB Recruitment 2022

Candidates must have completed the Female Health Worker's Basic Training Course before applying for these positions (NMC, Computer Knowledge). Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 41 to apply.

GPSSB Recruitment 2022: Where to Apply Online?

Applicants must submit their applications by May 10, 2022. Candidates interested in applying can visit the official website- www.gpssb.gujarat.gov.in.

