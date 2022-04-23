हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies on upsc.gov.in; Check eligibility, other details here

Representational Image

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Geophysicist and other posts. The commission is looking to fill 67 posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive. 

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 12, 2022 and the last date for printing of completely submitted online application is till May 13, 2022. 

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details 

  • Assistant Chemist: 22 Posts
  • Assistant Geophysicist: 40 Posts
  • Assistant Director: 1 Post
  • Senior Scientific Officer: 1 Post
  • Senior Lecturer: 1 Post
  • Sub Divisional Engineer: 2 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit here- Detailed Notification is available here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

While candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories and women candidates are exempted from the fee, other candidates will have to pay Rs 25 by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. 

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC. 

