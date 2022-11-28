Gujarat ATS arrests IIT-Bombay student for allegedly THREATENING PM Narendra Modi from UP’s Badaun

NEW DELHI: A team of Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a 28-year-old former IIT-Bombay student for allegedly threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to initial reports, the man has been identified as Aman Saxena. Aman Saxena was nabbed from his father's house in UP's Budaun district on Saturday night by the Gujarat ATS officials for ''allegedly sending the threat email to PM Modi.''

The man was arrested following a joint raid by the Gujarat ATS team and UP Police at his father's house in Adarsh Nagar locality on Saturday. The 28-year-old man has been booked along with a Gujarat-based woman and her Delhi-based friend in connection with the email threat to PM Modi.

According to media reports, the accused had switched off his phone initially but the ATS team tracked his location when he used his SIM card in his father's phone. Aman's father has blamed his Delhi-based girlfriend for taking him on the wrong path. He alleged that the girl might have used Aman’s phone for sending the threatening email to PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Gujarat and the country need to be "alert" about Congress and like-minded parties which keep mum on "big terrorist attacks" to not offend their vote bank, and also accused the grand old party of not respecting the tribal community.

In a veiled attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he urged the people of Gujarat not to commit the sin of letting those, who gave election tickets to the anti-Narmada dam project forces in the past, set foot in the state.

The Prime Minister hit the campaign trail in Gujarat on Sunday, where he addressed rallies in Kheda district, Netrang, a tribal area in Bharuch district, and Surat city, where he also led a massive roadshow. Speaking in Kheda, he said, "Terrorism is not over yet and the politics of the Congress has not also changed. The fear of terrorism will remain till appeasement politics continues."

Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled for December 1 and 5.