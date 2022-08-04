NewsIndia
GSEB SUPPLEMENTARY EXAM 2022

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Supplementary Result: GSEB Purak Pariksha Result 2022 DECLARED at gseb.org- Direct link here

GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2022: Gujarat board has announced GSEB HSC supply result 2022 for general and science streams today at official website, scroll down for more details.

GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have announced the GSEB Class 12 supplementary result 2022 for the general and science stream on August 4, 2022. Students can access the Gujarat Board's official website, gseb.org, to view the 2022 supplemental results. Their six-digit seat number will need to be entered. The GSEB HSC science result for the annual exams on May 12, 2022, has been released by the board. The results will be available to students who took the Gujarat board HSC supplemental test in 2022.

GSEB HSC Supplementary result 2022: Statistics

  • Number of students registered for HSC Science supply exam: 14039
  • Number of students appeared in HSC Science supply exam: 12250
  • Number of students pass: 3588
  • Overall pass percentage: 29.29%
  • Number of students registered for HSC general stream supply exam: 41167
  • Number of students appeared in HSC general stream supply exam: 37457
  • Number of students pass: 23494
  • Overall pass percentage: 62.72%

GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2022: Here’s how to download the result

  • Visit the official website, gseb.org
  • Enter your HSC seat number.
  • Click on the ‘Go’ button.
  • Download the GSEB Supply 2022 result, and save it for future reference.

Students are recommended to carefully review all information about the Gujarat board result 2022 extra. If there is a discrepancy on the online marksheet, get in touch with your school right away.

 

