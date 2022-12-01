Gujarat Election 2022: 'I respect Kharge ji, BUT...': PM Modi opens up for the first time after Congress President’s 'RAAVAN' remark

Ahead of the first phase of voting in Gujarat, a controversial statement made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge regarding PM Modi had raised the political temperature. The BJP got furious and, along with Kharge, it also targeted Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. Now PM Modi's statement has come on this. The Prime Minister, who reached Kalol Panchmahal in Gujarat, said, "I respect Kharge ji. But he will say only what he has been told to say. The Congress party does not know that this is the Gujarat of Ram Bhakts. In the land of Ram bhakts, they were asked to call Modi ji a 100-headed Ravana."

Targeting the Congress and Kharge, PM Modi said, "If they believed in democracy, they would never have stooped to this level. They believe in one family and not in democracy. They can do anything to please one family and that family is everything for them, not democracy."

Grateful for the immense support in Kalol. Addressing a rally. @BJP4Gujarat. https://t.co/odOlF9z74O — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2022

The Congress President had said, "Modi ji is Prime Minister. Forgetting his work, he keeps campaigning in corporation elections, MLA elections, MP elections, everywhere... All the time he's talking about himself - You don't have to see anyone else, just look at Modi and vote. How many times do we see your face? How many forms do you have? Do you have 100 heads like Ravan? I've been seeing that votes are sought in the name of Modiji, be it municipality elections, corporation elections or state elections...Ask for votes in the name of the candidate. Is Modi going to come and work for the municipality? Is he going to help you in times of need?"