Mahamandaleshwar Bharti Bapu

Gujarat seer Mahamandaleshwar Bharti Bapu dies at 93, PM Narendra Modi offers condolences

He was 93 and died due to age related complications.

Gujarat seer Mahamandaleshwar Bharti Bapu dies at 93, PM Narendra Modi offers condolences
File photo

Ahmedabad: Revered Gujarat seer Mahamandaleshwar Bharti Bapu died on Sunday (April 11) morning at Bharti Ashram in Sarkhej area of Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered their condolences on Twitter and paid respect by highlighting his greatest contributions.

He was 93 and died due to age related complications, a disciple said, adding that the last rites will be performed at the Ashram's main centre in Junagadh city, news agency PTI reported.

"I am deeply pained by the passing away of 1008 Mahamandaleshwar Bharti Bapu. We can never forget his contribution of starting a nationwide movement against addictions. May god grant peace to his soul and give strength to his followers to endure the pain," Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "The teachings of Mahamandaleshwar Vishwambhar Bharti Ji Maharaj of Junagadh Bharti Ashram will always guide us. I offer my condolences to millions of his followers. May god give peace to his soul. Aum Shanti."

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also expressed grief at the death of the seer.

Mahamandaleshwar Bharti Bapu, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah
