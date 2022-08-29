NewsIndia
GUJARAT SET 2022

Gujarat SET 2022 registration begins at gujaratset.in, here's how to apply

Candidates can apply for GSET 2022online through the official website at gujaratset.in till September 29.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 04:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Gujarat SET 2022 registration begins at gujaratset.in, here's how to apply

GSET 2022: Gujarat State Eligibility Test or GSET 2022 registrations have begun on Sunday (August 28). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at gujaratset.in. till September 29.

Gujarat SET 2022 Application Fee

The application fee for General/ General (EWS/SEBC) is Rs 900, for SC/ ST/ and transgender category it is Rs 700 while the PwD candidates have to pay Rs 100. ALSO READ- RRB Group D Phase 3 CBT exam dates released, check schedule here

Gujarat SET 2022: Here's how to apply

  • Visit the official website- gujaratset.ac.in
  • Pay the application fee and register 
  •  Login and fill the application form
  • Submit the GSET 2022 application form and download 

ALSO READ- AAI Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies! Apply for various posts, check details

GSET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on November 6. The exam will be conducted for 3 hours in which Paper I will be conducted from 9.30 AM to 10.30 AM and Paper II from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 26, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022