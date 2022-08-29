Gujarat SET 2022 registration begins at gujaratset.in, here's how to apply
Candidates can apply for GSET 2022online through the official website at gujaratset.in till September 29.
GSET 2022: Gujarat State Eligibility Test or GSET 2022 registrations have begun on Sunday (August 28). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at gujaratset.in. till September 29.
Gujarat SET 2022 Application Fee
The application fee for General/ General (EWS/SEBC) is Rs 900, for SC/ ST/ and transgender category it is Rs 700 while the PwD candidates have to pay Rs 100. ALSO READ- RRB Group D Phase 3 CBT exam dates released, check schedule here
Gujarat SET 2022: Here's how to apply
- Visit the official website- gujaratset.ac.in
- Pay the application fee and register
- Login and fill the application form
- Submit the GSET 2022 application form and download
GSET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on November 6. The exam will be conducted for 3 hours in which Paper I will be conducted from 9.30 AM to 10.30 AM and Paper II from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM.
