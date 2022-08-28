NewsIndia
RRB RECRUITMENT 2022

RRB Group D Phase 3 CBT exam dates released, check schedule here

RRB will activate the exam city and date link for the Group D phase 3 examination on August 30, 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 03:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

RRB Recruitment 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB Group D Phase 3 exam dates. According to the official notice the RRB Group D Phase 3 exams will be held from September 8 to September 19, 2022 and the exam city and date link will be activated on August 30, 2022.

As per the official notice, e-call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of RRBs.

RRB Group D phase 3 Exam- official Notice

Phase-3 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of Four (4) RRCs namely RRCs: East Coast Railway (Bhubaneswar), Northeast Frontier Railway (Guwahati), Northern Railway (New Delhi), Southern Railway (Chennai).

