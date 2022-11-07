Gujarat SET Answer Key 2022 RELEASED at gujaratset.in, raise objections till Nov 19- Here’s how to check

Gujarat SET Answer Key 2022: Gujarat State Eligibility Test, GSET 2022 answer key has been released. The answer key is available on the official website, www.gujaratset.in, for candidates to review. The GSET 2022 Gujarat State Eligibility Test took place on November 6. Candidates have until November 19 to voice any objections they may have. Any objections from candidates may be sent in the manner described on the official website. Candidates may complain by sending standard reference materials or other written arguments together with a demand draught for Rs 1,000 per question, payable to the "Member Secretary, GSET."

Gujarat SET answer key: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website at www.gujaratset.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Key in your log in details

Your Gujarat SET answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.

The final answer key will be created after the GSET authorities have taken into account any legitimate concerns voiced by the candidates. The answers listed on the final answer key will serve as the foundation for the GSET Result 2022.