topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
GUJARAT SET ANSWER KEY 2022

Gujarat SET Answer Key 2022 RELEASED at gujaratset.in, raise objections till Nov 19- Here’s how to check

Gujarat SET Answer Key 2022: Candidates will be required to attest the supporting justification with standard books and demand draft as payable while sending the objection form, details below.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 12:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Gujarat SET Answer Key 2022 RELEASED at gujaratset.in, raise objections till Nov 19- Here’s how to check

Gujarat SET Answer Key 2022: Gujarat State Eligibility Test, GSET 2022 answer key has been released. The answer key is available on the official website, www.gujaratset.in, for candidates to review. The GSET 2022 Gujarat State Eligibility Test took place on November 6. Candidates have until November 19 to voice any objections they may have. Any objections from candidates may be sent in the manner described on the official website. Candidates may complain by sending standard reference materials or other written arguments together with a demand draught for Rs 1,000 per question, payable to the "Member Secretary, GSET."

Gujarat SET answer key: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website at www.gujaratset.in
  • On the homepage, click on the answer key link
  • Key in your log in details
  • Your Gujarat SET answer key will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and take print out for future reference.

Gujarat SET Answer Key 2022; direct link here

The final answer key will be created after the GSET authorities have taken into account any legitimate concerns voiced by the candidates. The answers listed on the final answer key will serve as the foundation for the GSET Result 2022.

Live Tv

Gujarat SET Answer Key 2022GSET Answer Key 2022Gujarat SET 2022gujarat set examset exam 2022gujarat set exam 2022gujarat set answer keygset results 2022gset result dategsetwww.gujaratset.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?