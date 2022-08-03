Gurugram Horror: 4 workers killed, 1 injured after falling from 17th floor

Gurugram: Four workers were killed while another injured in a tragic accident while fixing a tower crane on the 17th floor at the construction site located in Sector-77 of Gurugram on Tuesday evening, officials said. The incident took place at around 5 p.m. at an under-construction site of Emaar Plam Hills in Sector-77 where a residential project is coming up.

Of the five victims, four died on the spot while one was hospitalised in a critical condition. All the victims were natives of Bihar, the police said.

"The accident occurred after the victims were fixing a tower crane used to transport construction materials atop the housing project on the 17th floor and they slipped. All five fell from the 17th floor one of them was stuck on the 12th floor’s safety equipment and is injured and undergoing treatment while the remaining have died," Suresh Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Manesar said.

Kumar said that prima facie "we found that required safety equipment which was installed on the 12th floor by the contractor was not enough. A detailed investigation into the matter will be carried out".

"Duty Magistrate and a scene of crime team will soon visit the site and after a detailed probe, FIR will be registered against the concerned persons of the project as per the prescribed law," Kumar added.

According to the police the contract of the project was given to a JJRS contractor.

The bodies of the victims were placed in the civil hospital. Further details of the victims are yet to be established, the police said.