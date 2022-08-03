Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain continued to lash Kerala on the fourth day on Wednesday, though the intensity appeared to have lessened. The death toll due to rain-related incidents has reached 13. A Red alert was declared in three districts of Kerala and an Orange alert in 8 by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday as heavy rains continued to pound various parts of the state.

A red alert was declared in the districts of Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam for the day and an Orange alert in the remaining districts barring Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kasargod, according to an IMD district rainfall forecast issued for Kerala at 10 AM.

IMD, on Tuesday, had issued a Red alert in 10 districts of the state for August 3. The Met department, on Wednesday, also issued a Red alert in 4 districts and an Orange alert in 8 for August 4.

A few people were reported missing. The revenue authorities have started estimating the loss caused to properties and agricultural produce. In Palakkad district, 150 acres of vegetable farm was totally destroyed due to the floods. Meanwhile, as a matter of precaution, the state government has closed all educational intuitions on Wednesday in 12 of the 14 districts.

In the past 24 hours, the Neriyamangalam area in Ernakulam, which borders the hilly district of Idukki, received a maximum rainfall of 173 cms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain for Wednesday and Thursday and fishermen have been advised to remain indoors until further notice.

Following the downpour, the Kerala State Film Awards ceremony scheduled for the day has been also postponed to a further date. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.