In the highly controversial Hanuman Chalisa row that led to the arrest of Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana, the Amravati legislator on Monday accused the Mumbai Police of ‘ill-treatment’ in the custody.

Now, the Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey has released a video contradicting Rana’s claim of ‘inhumane treatment.

In the video, Both Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA, can be seen being offered tea by the police officials and enjoying the drink comfortably.

— Sanjay Pandey (@sanjayp_1) April 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Rana couple’s lawyer Rizwan Merchant issued a clarification on his client’s ‘Inhumane treatment claim’ and said it was never about offering tea but the illegal confinement.

“Complaint of my client Navneet Kaur of ill-treatment while in custody is in relation to her detention at the lock-up of Santa Cruz PS, & not Khar PS. Officers did offer her tea at Khar PS,” Merchant was quoted as saying by ANI.

About the case, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed factual report from the Maharashtra government regarding Navneet Rana's allegation about her arrest and "inhumane treatment" meted out at Khar Police Station in Mumbai, top government officials said on Tuesday.

The officials said the MHA took the action following a request made by Lok Sabha Privilege and Ethics Committee.

This came after Navneet Rana wrote a letter to LS Speaker Om Birla saying she was given ‘inhuman treatment in custody.

In her letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, the MP accused Mumbai Police of not providing her drinking water in custody while allegedly citing her "neechi zaat" (lower caste), and abusing her on the basis of caste.

Navneet and Ravi Rana both were arrested by Mumbai Police on Saturday after they announced that they will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’ (Uddhav Thackeray’s residence).

