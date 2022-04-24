Maharashtra MP Navneet Kaur Rana, who has made national headlines after she announced that she will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’, shares a special connection with Baba Ramdev.

The Amravati leader on Saturday decided that she, along with her husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA, will chant Hanuman Chalisa, which has been a big political issue in Maharashtra over the past few days, outside Matoshree.

Rana’s comments did not go well with Shiv Sena and the workers started to protest outside Matoshree and Navneet Rana’s residence. The political couple was later arrested by Mumbai police.

As Navneet Rana continues to cause political uproar in the state, here are some interesting facts about the Amravati MP that you should know

Navneet Rana’s connection with Baba Ramdev

Navneet Rana is a former actor and model, who worked mainly in Telugu Cinema. She has been an ardent follower and preacher of Yoga. Her love for Yoga is Navneet Rana’s prime connection with Baba Ramdev, who is a Yog Guru and her mentor.

According to reports, it was Baba Ramdev who introduced Navneet Kaur to her husband Ravi Rana and has played a significant role in setting the couple up.

It has also been reported that both Navneet and Ravi Rana seek Baba Ramdev’s advice while making any major personal or professional decision in life.

Navneet Rana controversies

Rana, who is popular for her fierce speeches in the parliament has been a newsmaker since the advent of her political career.

In 2014, Navneet Rana contested the Lok Sabha elections on an NCP ticket, however, the opposition raised questions about her caste and alleged that her claim of belonging to a ‘lower caste’ was bogus.

The High Court later ruled on the allegations and fined Navneet Rana Rs 2 lakh for obtaining a reserved caste certificate fraudulently.

Y+ security over Hanuman Chalisa

Navneet Rana was given Y+ security in April after she organised a Hanuman Chalisa recital in her constituency on the occasion of Ram Navmi. It has been reported that Navneet was getting threat calls ever since and Y+ security was provided to her in that view.

Hanuman Chalisa row

MP Navneet Rana on Saturday announced that she will recite Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband Ravi Rana outside Matoshree, CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence.

The statements caused a huge uproar among Shiv Sena that protested in strength outside Matoshree and Rana’s house. Later, the duo was arrested.

An FIR under 153A, 35, 37, 135 sections of the Bombay Police Act has been filed against Navneet Kaur Rana and Ravi Rana.

Rizwan Merchant, the lawyer who represented Sanjay Dutt in the past, will represent the duo.

